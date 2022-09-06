Joplin High School students visited a local nonprofit organization earlier today to donate money they've fundraised over the past year.
The five-figure amount was given to FosterAdopt Connect Joplin by the JHS Philanthropic Society, led by Principal Steve Gilbreth.
"FosterAdopt Connect gets us in touch with kids, maybe even some kids here at the high school, that we can help," JHS senior Maddie Wilson said of choosing that organization as the recipient of the check.
