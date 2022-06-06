Eight students from Joplin High School will attend the National Speech and Debate Association tournament from June 11-18 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Participating students are Jeana Compton, Harmony Vodicka, Yvette Shackles, Christina Post, Ashley Herron, Eli Burtrum, Asa Bodenhorn and Kate Tyson. They will be accompanied by coach Misti Meads and assistant coach Andrew Seavy.
This marks the second national tournament attended by JHS speech and debate students this year, following the National Catholic Forensic League Group’s participation in May in Washington, D.C.
