Hoping to start a tradition of helping those who are struggling with their mental health, Joplin High School students on Friday organized a fair that included several local resources, massage sessions and one fluffy support dog.
Students planned the fair to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month in May. It also came toward the end of the school semester, a particularly stressful time.
“I think if students see other students being involved, then they can understand they’re not alone in this situation. It creates a community so that we can rely on each other,” senior Jensen Vowels said.
“We’re all here for each other,” senior Ellie Benfield added.
The teens are part of a newly formed group at Joplin High to address mental health issues. Vowels and Benfield came up with the idea for the fair when they served on a student committee for the school district. The committee was presented with statistics on mental health in Joplin schools, and they felt some statistics were underreported.
They both had friends who struggled with mental health and felt they weren’t reflected in the numbers. One statistic that stood out to them was that only one student in the district had anorexia.
“I felt like that just can’t be right,” Vowels said. “We need to fix this. We need to spread awareness, get away from stigmas about mental health and show our students where the resources are.”
The seniors recruited their peers to address these issues. The first step was starting a spirit week. Students were encouraged to dress up with certain themes, like Pajama Day to recognize the need for rest and Dress as your Goals Day to practice goal setting.
There were also challenges to encourage healthy habits, like doing a random act of kindness or making a new friend. If students did three of those challenges, they were entered to win a mental health prize basket.
About the fair
The culminating event was the mental health fair on Friday. Booths offered tips for better study habits, finding your passion and personal finance.
“We wanted to focus on overall wellness and things that lead into mental health,” Vowels said. “We realized that anything can affect your mental health. Say you’re stressed about your financial situation. Your mental health would decrease.”
These resource booths lined the Franklin Technology Center parking lot as students attended throughout the day. In the center, the blacktop served as a canvas for students to write down their hopes, dreams and encouragement in brightly colored chalk.
A long line of students waited to pet Selah, a cavapoo therapy dog. She patiently offered her head to students as they ruffled her curly fur.
Another booth focused on one of the most stressful aspects of student life: schoolwork. Students were encouraged to write their tips for studying. Advice like “Study to learn, not just memorize” will be compiled on a website for students.
The morning sun broke through clouds to shine on rows of students practicing yoga. Local instructor Sandi Krumsick led them through poses of standing on one leg and raising their hands.
Krumsick said movement of any kind is important for helping with depression and increasing strength. She hoped this versatile practice would give students tools for when they needed to decompress. From her view on the lawn, the fair was a success.
“There’s a lot of good attitudes, a lot of good smiles,” Krumsick said. “I’m surprised that a lot of kids can get out of their comfort zone to participate because it can be intimidating.”
Student-led initiative
For Vowels and Benfield, creating a visible sign of support was important. Both teens have seen their peers struggle with mental health and not know where to turn.
“High school is such a hard age for kids,” Vowels said. “We’re finding out who we are right now. At this time, a lot of people are struggling.”
As a community support specialist supervisor at Will’s Place, the pediatric branch of Ozark Center, Laurinda Whitehead knows this struggle. She suggested the organizers' conclusions were right: Many students and their issues don’t show up in statistics.
“Usually, students this age are vulnerable because of the transitions they’re going through in their lives,” Whitehead said. “There’s pressure from school, pressure from families, pressure to be adults.”
At the Will’s Place booth, she focused on making sure students were aware of resources, especially highlighting the 988 crisis hotline for suicidality. She said student-led events like these were important for reaching youth in crisis.
“It’s special because the students saw a need and they wanted to find a way to bridge that gap,” Whitehead said. “It’s a great initiative by them to start something like this. A student-led push towards mental health would be a great thing across the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.