Research papers by Joplin High School students Karihn Handy, Keya Pandey and Benjamin Koelkebeck have been accepted to the Questioz Research Journal, the school district announced.
Questioz is an international online journal of high school research that is dedicated to promoting research and all academic disciplines, including humanities, natural sciences, math, engineering and social sciences.
Handy's paper is titled "Naturally Derived vs. Synthetically Manufactured Antibiotics: The Effects on the Gut Microbiome." Reviewers said the paper was "concise and well written," with easily readable graphs and tables.
Pandey's paper is titled "A Longitudinal Study of Turkey Creek, Spring River Watershed, Missouri, to Establish Baseline Concentrations of Microplastics." Reviewers said it was a "well researched and written" paper that opens up the possibilities of future studies.
Koelkebeck's paper is titled "Effects of Ammonium Nitrate and Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate on Brassica oleracea var. italica Grown in Silica Sand." Reviewers said the paper was "concisely researched and well written," and that its conclusions were "reliable and useful" as a source for further research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.