Andrew Seavy, a teacher at Joplin High School, has been awarded a James Madison Fellowship by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation of Alexandria, Virginia, in its 29th annual competition.
The fellowships support the study of American history by teachers of American history, government and civics in the nation's secondary schools. A total of 49 fellowships — limited to one per state — were awarded for the 2020 competition.
Named for the fourth president of the U.S., the fellowship will fund up to $24,000 for Seavy's course of study toward a master's degree, which must include a concentration on the history and principles of the U.S. Constitution.
Seavy, who has taught world geography, civics and American history, will begin that program this summer through online courses at Kansas State University.
"Ultimately, the main goal is to benefit students," he said. "I'll be taking some classes that are geared specifically toward the Constitution and constitutional issues, and also taking a curriculum theory class and a technology in education class. I should be learning more about different instructional strategies and some different technology tools that can be used to increase student engagement."
Seavy said he became a teacher specifically to teach history and government, which he considers among the most important subjects in school.
"I believe it's a topic that everyone needs to be very familiar with in this country," he said. "You can't be expected to exercise your rights if you don't know what they are, and you can't be expected to stand up and defend your rights if you don't know what they are. I always tell my students that if we don't understand how we've gotten to where we are, how can we expect to move forward?"
The fellowship is funded by income from a trust fund in the U.S. Treasury and from private gifts, corporate contributions and foundation grants. It requires the recipient to teach American history, government or civics in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support.
The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government and expose secondary school students to knowledge of the nation's constitutional heritage, according to the foundation. The foundation itself was founded in 1986.
Typically, each fellowship recipient also attends the four-week Summer Institute on the Constitution in Washington, D.C., but this year's event has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.