Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for the stage.
The Joplin High School Theater Department is readying its fall show, "Noises Off." We'll have more about this upcoming play in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you reports about:
- The upcoming Tar Creek Conference.
- Joplin Schools announcing the first class in its hall of fame.
- A registration deadline for voting in the November election.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.