Joplin Schools' Project Lead the Way program will host a capstone ceremony at 6:30 p.m. today at Joplin High School’s black box theater, 2104 Indiana Ave.
The ceremony honors the hard work and dedication of senior students from the biomedical sciences and engineering programs. The students’ capstone projects will be on display, and students will discuss their work, processes and challenges during a question-and-answer period.
Engineering students represented at the ceremony include Zaben Barnes, Stone Karcher, Paul Kranker, Klayton Kollmeyer, Neythan Lewis, William Martin, Evan Overstreet, Dawson Phillips, Korey Read, Max Russell and Dalton Underwood.
Biomedical students include Dakota Agee, Alexander Brigance, Kaydence Campbell, Sydney Newcomb and Kim Nguyen.
Participating students will receive their graduation cords at the event, along with certificates stating they’ve fulfilled all requirements and responsibilities of Joplin Schools and the national Project Lead the Way program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.