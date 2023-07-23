Members of the Joplin Industrial Development Authority have asked the City Council to consider appointing a council member to serve in an ex officio capacity on its board of directors.
Board Chairman Doug Doll said the presence of an elected person on the board of appointees might provide more transparency to the community about the board’s work.
“We think that transparency is important for us, for the council and for the citizens, and we think that might improve transparency,” Doll said.
The Joplin Industrial Development Authority has been the developer of industrial property for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Joplin for more than 40 years. In that role, the board is allowed under Missouri Open Meetings and Open Records Law to meet in closed session about pending property transactions. That law also applies to the City Council.
Doll, a retired bank president who has served on several city boards and committees, spoke at a recent City Council meeting to make the request and detail the board’s purpose and finances.
Doll said he doesn’t think there is general knowledge in the community about what the JIDA does.
“Currently we are the owner of all of the undeveloped property in Crossroads (Center Business and) Distribution Park, and that ownership goes back about 20 years,” he said. “If you look at what we’ve done over the last several years, you’ll see 30-plus commercial and manufacturing facilities and 2,000-plus new jobs. So that park has been a game-changer for the city of Joplin.”
The JIDA was organized in June 1979 under Missouri’s Industrial Development Act as a local economic development arm.
“Our primary function is to develop, advance and encourage and promote commercial, industrial, agricultural and manufacturing facilities in the city of Joplin,” Doll said. “To do that, we partner with the chamber and the city on economic development.”
The board of directors is appointed by the City Council, and the directors are required to be residents of Joplin.
“We are a pretty lean and efficient operation, in my opinion,” he said. “We pay no salaries or board fees. Our primary income is from property sales in Crossroads.”
There was $600,000 in property sales in the business park last fiscal year. Doll said the second source of income for the authority is bond issue and bond servicing fees. The JIDA income for that was about $55,000 last year.
“In conjunction with the city and chamber, we issue bonds to local companies that are growing and expanding in the market,” he said. “We are strictly the bond issuer and servicer; we do not underwrite or own any of the bonds, so there’s no credit risk on the part of the city or the JIDA.”
Doll said the board publishes its financials every month and is audited every year.
The board’s primary expenses are property taxes, which are $55,000 to $60,000 a year. There are legal and professional fees in the $20,000 to $30,000 range annually, and that includes services such as title work, legal work, auditing, accounting and servicing fees. All of these services are provided by local accounting firms, attorneys and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Doll said.
The JIDA has 324 acres of property remaining for development at Crossroads. There are 24 acres under contract currently. The average cost per acre in a park is $14,029. That includes acquisition costs and infrastructure. “A lot of infrastructure has to go into raw land before you can sell it to a commercial or industrial prospect,” he added.
Doll said the JIDA has a cash position of $1.1 million.
“We set that aside for annual operating expenses and future infrastructure improvements on unsold property,” such as installing water or sewer lines on JIDA property, he said. The authority has no debt. “We have a good financial position.”
The board’s currents interests are in acquiring additional property.
“We (also) would like to see if there is a way to reduce the authority’s property taxes,” Doll said, because the board believes that money would be better spent on infrastructure for properties.
The JIDA’s primary goal is job development, and it looks for jobs with wages that are equal or greater than the prevailing wage. “We think it’s important that we not only bring jobs but good-paying jobs into the area,” Doll said.
Mayor Doug Lawson said after the meeting that the council will discuss the request in the future but that he believes it would benefit communication for both the city and the JIDA to have a council member at the meetings.
