Jim Ellis, a retired editor and editor emeritus of The Joplin Globe who shaped the paper's news operation for decades, died Friday after an illness.
Ellis, 83, Joplin, worked 43 years in the news department. He was editor and editor emeritus for 17 years, retiring in 1998.
After his appointment as editor in 1982, Ellis was responsible for news department policy, operations and planning. He led the newspaper into digital technology, selecting the equipment needed to transition the news department into the use of computers.
During his tenure, the Globe won five first-place Missouri Press Association General Excellence awards in its category during the 1980s and 1990s, along with numerous awards for the individual work of reporters, photographers and page designers.
Clair Goodwin, who worked for the Globe for 50 years as reporter, copy editor, editorial page editor and golf columnist, described Ellis as "a heck of a newspaperman. He had a great sense of news and he will be missed."
"Jim Ellis was a mentor for a group of people in the late 1970s. It was that influence — the people he hired and promoted — that would become the core of the news room for decades to come," said veteran reporter and columnist Wally Kennedy. "I will be forever grateful for the influence he was on my career."
Former staff writer Susan Redden said Ellis had "great news judgment and was unflappable regardless of the circumstances."
While he was managing editor, he led the news room in the coverage of the 1978 collapse of the Connor Hotel. The hotel gave way as it was being prepared for demolition, leaving three workers trapped in a twist of metal and masonry. During an ensuing round-the-clock rescue operation mounted by the National Guard, police and firefighters and volunteers, the bodies of two were found and, on the fourth day of the search, a third was rescued injured but alive.
Ellis had served as vice chairman and then chairman of the Missouri Associated Press Editors' and Publishers' Association. He also was a past president of the Ozarks Press Association.
His wife, Mary Lee Esterline, died in 2011.
He is survived by a daughter and four sons along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are pending.
