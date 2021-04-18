Jo Mueller, a powerful voice for the local arts community who promoted healing through art, died early Sunday morning. She was 70.
Mueller, director of the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin for 12 years and a noted artist herself, died of cancer, leaving behind her husband, Don Ayers, and a community of artists who respected and loved her.
“I don’t even know how to say how much I’m going to miss her,” said Lori Marble, an artist and one of Mueller's best friends.
Marble and Mueller were collaborating on an exhibition called “Pieced Together” that will run from October to early December at artCentral in Carthage.
“She was a champion of the artists, and she was an artist in her own right in so many ways,” Marble said. “She was skilled in pottery; she was skilled in wire work. There’s a national collection that has a tea pot of hers that’s made of wire. She made these gorgeous wire wreathes, and she’s very particular about the beading she would put into them. She was an amazing seamstress. She was doing a lot of work recently with pastels; her drawing ability was fabulous. She made this gorgeous mask for me for my birthday.
“Earrings, jewelry — I don’t know what she couldn’t do. But it was her nature to put other people first and to really lift up other artists, and that’s part of what made her so incredibly successful and Spiva ultimately successful in that she was just an artist’s champion.”
Spiva director
Mueller grew up in Joplin and moved to Denver and Seattle for a number of years before returning to Joplin.
She was chosen as executive director of the Spiva Center for the Arts in 2003.
Sharon Beshore, a member of the center’s board of trustees, was on the committee that hired Mueller and said Mueller stood out among the candidates.
“Very quickly we developed a great respect for each other and a friendship,” Beshore said. “The rest is history as we worked together to develop the arts in Joplin, at Spiva, through Connect2Culture and now through the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex. Jo has been there every step of the way. We developed a respect for each other and a friendship. I especially admire Jo’s writing and editing skills. I always told her she was the best editor I’ve ever met.”
Mueller talked about her time at Spiva in a column she wrote for the Globe on Nov. 24, 2019, in support of the fundraising effort for the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
“For more than a dozen years, I was lucky enough to lead Spiva Center for the Arts,” Mueller wrote. “Initially, I didn’t realize what a gift it was or how thankful I would be. It was a job, after all, but it turned out to be the job that gave me everything: I got to work with talented, dedicated staff and volunteers; I got to reach out to artists and observe reactions to hundreds of exhibits; I got to witness exuberant children stretch their imaginations and celebrate their art-making mojo. And in 2011, I witnessed the power of art to help people work through their collective sorrows. In a city torn apart by a massive EF5 tornado, Spiva’s galleries became places of healing and reflection where art was key.”
Tricia Courtney, a Joplin artist who worked for a time for Mueller at the Spiva Center, said Mueller was invaluable to the artist community in Joplin.
“She added a lot of spark to people’s lives,” Courtney said. “I was there a lot and I saw her interact with people coming in, artists just off the street, and there was a sparkle in her eye and she was just kind. Artists respected her a lot, and I think you could give your heart to her and she would give it right back. I consider her a best friend. She was fun; we did fun things together.”
'Arts hero'
In 2016, as she was retiring, Beshore and other leaders at Spiva nominated Mueller for the Missouri Arts Council Leadership in the Arts Award.
Beshore said, "When we nominated Jo for the Missouri Arts Council 2016 Leadership in the Arts Award, we wrote; ‘Since 2003, Jo has been a committed and proven leader — truly an arts hero who has made Spiva and the arts in Joplin not only her vocation but her avocation,'” Beshore said in an email. “‘During her 12-year career as Spiva’s executive director, her leadership and passion for the arts has been transformative for Spiva, the lives of the region’s citizens and its children. This award will honor and recognize her tremendous leadership as she retires from Spiva to pursue other creative endeavors.’”
Among her other accolades were the 2014 Arty Award presented by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce for lifetime achievement in the arts; the 2011 Missouri Department of Tourism Spotlight Award for contributions to tourism; and the 2006 Artist Award from the Carthage Chamber of Commerce. In 2010, she was recognized as one of the Joplin Tri-State Business Journal’s Most Influential Woman.
Under Mueller’s direction, the Spiva Center, which moved to its current location in the Cosgrove Building at Third Street and Wall Avenue in 1994, expanded into a cultural anchor for the Four-State Area, including three galleries, a gift shop, an art library and public meeting room, and an archived permanent collection.
Marta Churchwell, a friend and freelance writer for the Globe who covers the arts community, said Mueller also expanded programming to include an annual project that brought more than 1,000 area third-grade children into Spiva and outreach programming that served Lafayette House, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, the Joplin Family Y and the Southwest Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“She considered her proudest accomplishments to be development of special exhibits and programming to promote healing through art after Joplin’s 2011 tornado,” Churchwell said.
Still to come
Mueller has one more show coming.
Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathé, director of artCentral in Carthage, said Mueller and Marble will be featured in their collaborative exhibit at the Hyde House, 1110 E. Third St. in Carthage.
“It will feature both of their works and the conversation they engaged in to create their works,” Greenwood-Mathé said. “It’s a fascinating process they were going through.”
Marble said she and Mueller have been working on this even as Mueller’s health declined.
“It was something for Jo and I to do together. We always loved talking about art,” Marble said. “Our mothers were librarians born on the same day, we loved literature and when Alice approached me about doing an exhibit, she said pick another artist you would like to display with, and the only person I immediately thought of was Jo.”
Greenwood-Mathé said the exhibition will go on as scheduled and will now be, in part, a retrospective on Mueller and her art.
Marble said she was glad she got to spend so much time with her friend in her final days.
“She was the person that everyone thought was their best friend,” Marble said. “She made every person think they were the only person in the room. That is such a gift, so many people can’t do that. That’s beautiful. She did it with everybody; it was who she was.”
