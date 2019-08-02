LAMAR, Mo. — Job and economic development creation led the Lamar City Council to approve zoning requests for a potential medical marijuana growing location that the town's zoning board had recommended be rejected.
The council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to amend a zoning regulation and to grant a zoning change for the potential use of the former Summer Fresh Supermarket building, 1201 E.12th St., as an indoor medical marijuana growing site, according to Mayor Kent Harris.
An investor-owned company named MoBig made the request. Records of the Missouri Secretary of State's Office show that a MoBig company was registered in April, but it does not identify the owners or investors.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the state's medical marijuana laws, has said it will be late this year or early next year before licenses for any type of medical marijuana operation will be granted.
The week before the council decision, a number of residents had attended a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, which resulted in a 4-1 vote against recommending council approval.
A council member, Judd Chestnut, and the mayor serve on the zoning panel and were among those who voted against granting the zoning request in response to concerns expressed by residents who spoke at that meeting.
But at the council meeting, the majority of those who attended favored the zoning change for economic development reasons, the mayor said.
There were two questions before the council. One was a distance variance. The state law requires there be a distance of up to 1,000 feet from any medical marijuana operation and a church, school or day care operation.
Police Chief Rusty Rives, who held an informational forum on the medical marijuana laws for Lamar residents on July 11, said a local government cannot make a local ordinance more strict than the state law, which in this case would be an increase in the distance. But a city can make the requirement less stringent and reduce the distance between the former grocery store building and a nearby church.
MoBig asked to reduce the distance requirement to 750 feet. The company also asked that the zoning designation be changed from C1 commercial, or light commercial, to M1 manufacturing, Harris said.
There were about 20 people who asked to speak to the council about the proposal.
"I think the opinion was much stronger pro-business, pro-jobs and pro-economic development last night than what it was at planning and zoning," the mayor said earlier this week. "We had a number of business leaders and the Barton County Chamber came out strong for it."
"Jobs are high on people's priority list and these are good paying jobs. The company indicated these jobs would pay around $13 to $14 an hour with benefits and some up to $20 to $25," Harris said, with management positions paying more. Employment was estimated at 50 to 100.
The police chief said that at the earlier informational meeting he conducted, a number of residents spoke in opposition to the city's adoption of medical marijuana zoning laws for moral reasons.
Rives said the city had no choice. A constitutional amendment to make medical marijuana cultivation and sale legal in the state was passed by voters and the cities are required to provide zoning ordinances for establishment of operations.
The mayor said city officials "have worked very hard the last several weeks to weigh the pros and cons. Of course, the state passed medical marijuana by 66%. It did not pass in Barton County but voters in the city of Lamar passed Amendment 2 by 30 votes," so it was a close vote but it did carry within the city limits, Harris said.
"I wanted the process to work," he said. "My goal as mayor is to make sure the process works and that we give people a chance to voice opinions," but ultimately the council has to make a decision based on what they believe will best serve all of the city, he said.
"I think it was a mandate from the community for pro-business, pro-jobs," Harris said. "I think jobs was the final determination."
He added that if MoBig files an application with the state for a Lamar operation, there is no guarantee it will be approved.
Those who voted against approving the zoning questions did not return messages asking for comment on their view or could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.