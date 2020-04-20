While communities certainly have more on their minds these days, it is never too early to start thinking about how your community is going to position itself moving forward after the coronavirus pandemic. If your community has never focused on its brand, now is the time to start thinking about that.
With the travel market undergoing a massive shift, your brand will be more critical now than ever before. How others view your community will be the difference between prospering and struggling in the future.
Why do you need a brand, and what does it do for you? A community without a brand is like a ship without a rudder. Your brand is critical if you wish to compete in the increasingly competitive community job and tourism attraction game.
What is a brand? A brand is a perception; it isn’t a cute slogan or logo. It is what people think of you, not what you think of yourself, unless of course those two go hand in hand. Too often, communities create brands based on how they view themselves. This can cause disconnects with the people they are trying to attract to the community. The most successful brands promote emotion, excitement and feeling. Brands create the why, not the location or the activity.
When potential visitors search for what they will be doing on their next vacation, they rarely search by location first. They search by activity first, followed by a potential location. If someone is looking to go boating or fishing, they are going to search boating or fishing hotspots. They don’t search location and then hope they find fishing or boating. Nearly all communities get it backward when marketing and branding themselves as they concentrate on the location. What their community has to offer is promoted secondary.
Brands need to be focused to be effective. The broader the focus, the less effective they are. You can’t be everything to everybody. You will fail with this strategy. While marketing is important, understand that successful brands rely on more than marketing. Great branding relies upon a viable product. Too many communities piece together their brands, only to disappoint. They think their brand is one thing, but when visitors come expecting that, they are disappointed. This sets your community back years as it is difficult to rebound from false advertising of your brand.
Creating successful brands is difficult at best. Brands need to be created with both inside and outside perspectives. Focus groups are the worst way to create brands. They usually lead to localized thinking and typically get watered down to keep everyone happy. Local politics produce equally bad results. Local politics have killed as many great ideas and brands as focus groups. While focus groups and political opinions do have a place in the community, branding isn’t one of those places, other than to possibly help align efforts. While local input is critical, brand creation is best done with outside perspective guiding inside thinking.
Make no mistake: Branding is one of the most critical elements for a community to get right. You can’t afford to get it wrong. The world is becoming much more competitive, and this includes communities. If you are going to compete in the world of tourism and job attraction, your brand will be a vital element in that competition. Don’t cut corners on this part of your message, for without this portion of the message you are a book without a plot, one that will get put down, never to be picked up again.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
