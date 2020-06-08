How important is community pride or community self-esteem to the overall vibrancy of the community?
Many believe a massive transfusion of dollars is the most important factor. While dollars are important, it may turn out that without elevating the sense of community pride, self-esteem and self-worth, the massive transfusion of dollars may be for naught. Taking it one step further, ample evidence indicates growing community pride and self-esteem are related to the local growth of GDP and revenue for the community as well.
When it comes to a community, the old adage that “perception is reality” may have a firm basis in truth. What residents feel toward their community has a direct correlation to their overall involvement, their volunteering and their civic contributions. A great example of this plays out on the voting front. While voting has become less of a civic undertaking across the country, communities having low self-esteem only seeing a bleak future are usually near the bottom of voting percentages as a community; they have just lost interest in their own communities.
When one thinks of this, I don’t believe apathy should come as huge surprise; it actually makes total sense. That leads to a follow-up question: How do we bring back the pride and self-esteem so vital to a community’s well being? How do we turn around the negative mindsets so pervasive within the boundaries of our community? How do communities lift themselves up from past mistakes, false starts and the constant cadence of the naysayer’s drumbeat? The answer lies in two words: vision and leadership.
Vision has the ability to transcend the widest of gulfs, heal the sickest of communities, and spark a renaissance of ideas and innovation. Vision dares you to dream big, reach high and raise the bar.
While any community can have lofty visions, few do. Most communities and leaders are stuck in the traditional minefields of failed strategies and policies that have in fact created many of the problems they are dealing with today. While most will say they have vision and the willingness to go where that leads, studies and practical observation show otherwise. While the numbers vary by study, they indicate fewer than 10% will eagerly adapt to significant changes in vision. Approximately a third of those would be considered true visionaries, willing to take the risk and lead the charge toward a future full of vision and hope. The other 90% are followers waiting to be swayed but only after great effort. Let those numbers sink in: In a community of 10,000, that is only 1,000 adaptable to change. But more important, there are only a few dozen capable of truly leading change.
The odds of success may seem to be stacked against those with visionary dreams. They can take comfort in knowing that every successful community transformation, nearly every successful business and, in fact, the United States of America, came about because of those persistent 1% of visionary leaders. Let me also add, the best leaders are visionaries. Those in leadership positions without vision are simply tools of stagnation. In today’s economic and community realities, communities can’t afford stagnation.
You see, setbacks don’t stop visionaries, setbacks motivate them. Public opinion doesn’t deter visionaries because following the herd mentality has never had much appeal to them in the first place. Perfection is not a priority in a visionary’s mind, as they understand it is rarely achieved, and that “perfect is the enemy of great.” So the real task for communities is to find the true, trusted and financially prudent visionaries, follow their lead and hold on for the ride. Those are the communities that have a hopeful tomorrow.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
