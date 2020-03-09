John Newby: Downtown revitalization is critical to thriving

I always love a good quote, and this, from retired U.S. Army Gen. Eric Shinseki, is one of my favorites: “If you dislike change, you’re going to dislike irrelevance even more."
One of the few things we can bank on in life is change. It can mold our communities or it can destroy our communities, and which way it goes is entirely up to each of us.
What might Dubuque, Iowa; Galena, Illinois; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Emporia, Kansas; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Mount Vernon, Iowa; and Leadville, Colorado, have in common?
All were either ravaged by job loss, aging demographics and crime, or a combination of these. But more importantly, despite the setbacks, all of these cities and their downtowns overcame those obstacles. They overcame their community naysayers, rebounding and becoming even stronger and more vibrant through hard work, strategic planning and vision, putting their hard times in the rearview mirror.
How did these communities rise above the many others that struggle to find their niche? While there is no one size fits all solution, there are many common ingredients we can look to for some answers. Some of those include:
• Dubuque understood quality of life and vibrancy attracts new jobs. The city spent tens of millions revitalizing its downtown, improving the overall quality of life, ultimately attracting 1,300 new jobs. This has led the way to Dubuque being a thriving community that has reinvented itself.
• Emporia made the decision to invest in local entrepreneurs, connecting them with financing options, business locations and space, and business training. The city created a revolving fund to assist businesses to locate into the heart of the city. More than 70 new businesses moved into downtown Emporia, forever changing the vibrancy of downtown and thus, the entire community.
• Galena, much like Dubuque, was devastated with job loss a few decades ago. City officials decided to funnel their resources into creating a heart and soul for their downtown through unique shopping and dining experiences. In addition, they encouraged bed-and-breakfast establishments that take advantage of the beauty that surrounds the area. Today, Galena is one of the tourist hotspots in Illinois.
Each of these cities invested in their downtowns in different ways to alter the negative tide and economic trends that were engulfing them. What was the common outgrowth of their efforts? Each community was able to rebound in its own way and by doing so was able to return the heart and soul not only to its downtown but to its entire community. The entire community benefited economically through these efforts.
Most successful communities understand that you can’t place all your marbles in the downtown retail-and-consumer basket. They instead nurtured downtown progress on many fronts. Downtown living; downtown shopping; downtown dining; downtown culture; downtown jobs; downtown educational opportunities; downtown American-bought and -made goods; downtown arts and entertainment; downtown markets, activities and major events and more must factor into the equation.
Despite the varied paths to success, there was a common denominator — each and every community invested time and resources in returning its downtown into a thriving hub. They all understood this as the key element that would spur sustained economic growth and complete community revitalization. They invested their precious and usually limited resources along with the time to make it happen. Today, their success isn’t measured in mere hundreds of thousands of dollars but is measured in millions of dollars. Make no mistake, the investment in resources and time in the downtown literally saved these communities from following the road most commonly traveled by communities that are struggling to survive.
John A. Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street “ column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
