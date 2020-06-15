Artist Michael John Bobak said, “All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.”
I was recently reminded of this, along with just how fragile communities and locally owned businesses can be. There was a nice yet somewhat dated locally owned restaurant in our community that was open one day and gone the next. While it needed a few minor tweaks, it was still a great place for a nice, quiet dinner and an escape from the loud places many communities are stuck with today.
Having had a conversation with the owners shortly before closing, they said business had become difficult over the previous few months. They believed the recent opening of one of those sea-of-sameness national chain steakhouses in the community was the final straw that did them in.
In our discussions and analysis of their situation, it occurred to me they had died a slow death by little setbacks along the way. Of course, in their minds it was all outside influences that caused them to meet their demise. In thinking through the discussion, there is much more to it. A few tweaks of their business model such as updated menu items, some marketing savvy and so forth might have been what was needed to make the difference.
It would have only taken two additional couples or small groups dining there each night to save their business. Most locally owned businesses typically don’t need a massive new consumer base to survive; just small upticks can be the difference between life and death. Think of it this way: If a restaurant has two to three additional couples dining there each night, that is $200 to $300 additional income each night. That's $2,100 per week or more than $100,000 per year. To a small locally owned business, that means staying in business or closing the doors.
Where does this leave this community? It certainly leaves a big void in the dining scene. It siphons off yet more money that will leave the community for some corporate chain headquartered in a distant city or state. In the case of this single restaurant, over time, it takes millions of dollars out of circulation that would otherwise be pumping throughout the community generating sales tax revenue. This also reduces the choices of consumers as they are slowly funneled toward out-of-town establishments that are becoming more and more pervasive throughout smaller communities.
What can communities do to avoid this situation repeating itself around the country time and time again? Solutions aren’t difficult. We all need to take bigger interest in our locally owned businesses. We need to be more proactive and not only frequent them more often but also provide constructive suggestions on how they can better serve or meet the demands of their customer base. Likewise, locally owned businesses need to be in tune with consumer demands and do their best to not only understand them but strive to meet those demands. That means change is the name of the game if you are in business.
We must all realize there are four types of ways to spend our money:
• Leave our communities and spend it in a distant community.
• Shop online from the luxury of our own homes.
• Frequent businesses that are not locally owned.
• Frequent locally owned and operated businesses.
The first two options will kill your community rapidly if done in excess. The third will kill your community slowly via death by a thousand cuts. The fourth is the only sure way to grow your local tax base and thus create a more vibrant community. That isn’t opinion; this is simple math and logic. Finding that local spending balance is critical.
Let us all take stock of our communities. Let us all ask ourselves: What can I do to assure our locally owned business base is surviving? If we all think and act through this together, there is little that can stop your community from reaching its fullest economic potential. If we don’t think and act this through, there is little you can do to stop the ultimate demise of your community.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
