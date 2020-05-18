It is that time of year where many communities have either gone through or are preparing to go through local elections. While it can be easy to believe your individual vote has little effect on national or local outcomes, nothing could be further from the truth.
Let’s address our votes at the local level. Our local vote not only affects various issues in your community, it can determine the direction of your community revitalization and transformation for years to come.
The candidates you elect today can have a huge effect on the direction and future of your community and your downtown. The questions you ask are critical. Such as:
• Do they understand the power and pull of tourism to the community?
• Do they understand how important being business friendly is to drawing new and younger entrepreneurs to your community?
• Do they understand that wishing for new high-paying jobs to show up is usually a fool’s errand?
• Do they understand the real importance of having a city-led hyperlocal movement?
• Do they even know what a hyperlocal movement is?
Tourism is one thing that communities can control, to an extent. The events communities put on and the atmosphere they provide are crucial to bringing outside visitors in to spend money in your community.
Being business-friendly is critical to growth. Communities that make it difficult for startups are left behind in today’s world. Those entrepreneurs will simply go to the next town that happens to be more business-friendly to open there. City officials can create a one-stop business office that helps potential startups and simplifies the entire process. Send the message that your community is business-friendly on all fronts.
Understanding the nature of high-paying jobs that accompany new businesses moving to town is what separates the true candidates from those blowing smoke. Companies relocating or startups offering those high-paying jobs are few and far between. Communities must come to the reality that courting those companies is, at best, high-stakes poker. Communities that understand the slim odds of winning those few bids will have the upper hand. To improve their odds when competing with others in this poker game, communities must revitalize and transform their downtowns. Companies don’t relocate to cities lacking vibrancy, heart and soul. It is hard enough to retain workers as it is; they seek quality of life. This is something your community must provide to be relevant.
Do candidates understand what hyperlocal means? They must promote, encourage and above all, set the example. When cities purchase goods outside of their community, they are sending a message to their residents that hyperlocal isn’t that important. With city budgets being challenged more than ever, every penny that can be kept within the boundaries of the community is crucial. Cities simply must get this right.
Voters must understand candidates claiming to solve all their community woes are blowing smoke and pandering to those ignorant of the crises cities are in. There are few people who wouldn’t want to solve all the woes. The smart candidates must understand the only way to begin solving these woes is to keep as many dollars as local as possible and create a vibrant community.
Small and midsize cities are in the fight for their economic lives. Many aren’t aware of the magnitude of the struggle or the size of the mountain they must climb. These aren’t the days where a slow, meandering approach is prudent; these are the days where the slow and meandering are left as a carcass on the economic road. Vote for bold candidates who understand tourism. Vote for candidates who understand hyperlocal. Vote for candidates who are business friendly. A vote for a candidate with those attributes is a vote for building Main Street, not Wall Street.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.