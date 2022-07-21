The Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Hideout Harley-Davidson and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host the inaugural Boots, Badges & Bikes Community Challenge Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Hideout-Harley Davidson, 5014 S. Main St.
All donors will receive a Hideout Harley-Davidson "Born to Ride, Live to Give" T-shirt and a Boots & Badges Blood Drive T-shirt honoring first responders, while supplies last. In addition, all donors will be entered into a drawing for a Hideout Harley-Davidson gift card, jacket and other prizes
Appointments are strongly encouraged at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood, platelets and plasma to more than 40 hospitals in Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas and Southeast Kansas.
