The JOMO Jammin’ concert series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday at Joplin’s Mercy Park featuring indie rock group Me Like Bees.
In 2013, the Joplin-based band emerged on the music scene with the release of its first full-length album, “The Ides.” After releasing award-winning albums and hit singles, the band is now recognized as one of Joplin’s most successful groups.
The final JOMO Jammin' performance will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, with Lem Sheppard and Jomo Jazz.
The concerts are free and open to the public. Online reservations can be made at bit.ly/c2c-jomo-jammin. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.