While potentially severe weather washed out last week’s JOMO Jammin’ concert series debut, officials expect things to be a bit drier for this weekend’s performances, featuring two Joplin-based indie rock bands.
Fox Royale will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mercy Park, followed by Me Like Bees at 8 p.m. The show — marking Joplin’s return to live, outdoor performances — is free to the public. All of the series concert in July will be at Mercy Park. Concertgoers may bring their own lawn chairs.
“We are extremely excited,” said Me Like Bees bassist Jake Bennett about the performance; he’ll be joined on stage by Luke Sheafer, Pete Burton and Lewis Brossman. “One of our favorite things about writing and recording music is performing it,” he said. “We love to see how it connects with people and that’s really what it’s about for us — the people we’re getting to make music for.”
Playing outdoors, with the wind blowing and the sun setting behind them — “we’re really excited to be able to play in front of people again and especially excited to tour again,” Bennett said, adding that this will be their first concert in Joplin in nearly 20 months.
“We’re going on a five-week tour in August and September so it’s important we serve fans that have been around for eight years as well as the people that have just discovered us,” he said.
Fox Royale, which plays music in the traditional style of Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend, is composed of Nathan Hurley, Davis Drake, Evan Todd and Caleb Hurley — all high school pals.
Last Saturday’s rained-out concert, featuring Lem Sheppard and Jomo Jazz, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, said Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture.
Additional JOMO Jammin’ concerts scheduled for July include:
• Saturday, July 24: This night will be dedicated to gospel, soul and classic country music, featuring the Mike Greenstreet Band at 8 p.m. — a longtime fixture at Forest Park Church’s concerts in Joplin. Performing at 7 p.m. will be The Community Choir — a collection of church gospel singers from local churches in Joplin, Neosho and Galena, Kansas.
• Saturday, July 31: This night will be dedicated to bluegrass and will feature ROUTE 3 at 7 p.m. and Borderline Bluegrass at 8 p.m.
Free reservations can be made by completing an online form at https://bit.ly/c2c-jomo-jammin. While completing this isn’t required for admission, it is appreciated in helping C2C officials plan accordingly.
Because of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area due to the delta variant, all in attendance are asked to be mindful of current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding COVID-19. In a release, Frankoski said anyone, vaccinated or not, is welcome to wear a mask. Social distancing between parties is strongly encouraged when individuals or groups stake out places to set up their chairs.
Details: 417-501-5550.
