After last year’s virtual festival, the nonprofit JOMO Pride Inc. is bringing back its annual JOMO PrideFest this weekend with a two-day event filled with dozens of performers, vendors and activities.
JOMO PrideFest, Joplin’s premiere LGBTQ+ pride festival, will offer a safe, inclusive environment in an effort to celebrate all members of the community and accomplishments toward civil rights.
The free event is slated to run from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. today on Joplin Avenue between Fourth and Sixth streets, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday in Landreth Park and other locations.
This year’s featured speaker is Sara Cunningham, an author and founder of the national nonprofit Free Mom Hugs. Cunningham founded Free Mom Hugs in 2014 as a widespread movement to accept, love and support the LGBTQ+ community.
Free Mom Hugs became an established 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2018 to fight for human rights for all. Cunningham will be included in the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday ahead of the pride march.
Ron Burch, co-chair of JOMO Pride Inc., said they’re planning for a turnout of approximately 3,000 people this year.
“We are full-steam ahead, and everything is still as planned,” he said. “In 2019, we had about 1,500 people attend throughout the day. This year, we’re planning on seeing upwards of 3,000. We had a year off, so we came back bigger and stronger. This will also be our first two-day festival, and there’s a lot more entertainment.”
The Stonewall Riots on June 28, 1969 in New York sparked the start of the gay rights movement when patrons of the Stonewall Inn fought back against police raids on gay bars. Today, pride is celebrated by the LGBTQ+ community annually to highlight how far the country has come but also what changes still need to be made.
Burch said the celebration provides a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community who are often overlooked, ostracized or judged. The pride march is set for 11:20 a.m. on Joplin Avenue.
“We march for visibility, acceptance, togetherness and equality,” said Burch. “There are a lot of reasons why we march.”
All of the vendors will be spaced apart to maintain social distancing and a majority of events will be held outdoors. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be provided. There are about 48 vendors signed up for Saturday and 65 vendors on Sunday, as well as nearly 50 performers.
A free meet-and-greet signing event with Cunningham takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company.
“Her book will be available, and she’ll have pictures to sign, so we’re really excited to have her,” said Burch.
The pride finale kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with appearances from Miss JOMO Pride 2021 Tania Carrington and others until 10 p.m. at Blackthorn Pizza and Pub.
For the full schedule, visit https://www.jomopride.org/jomo-pridefest.
