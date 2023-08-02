JoMoCon, a celebration of local culture, anime, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy, comics and more, will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
The event will feature a marketplace of vendors and artists, console and tabletop gaming, competitions for cosplay and Super Smash Bros., and onstage presentations. Three Trails Taiko, a Kansas City-based group, will perform traditional Japanese drumming.
Special guest is Los Angeles voice actress Ryan Bartley, who has had roles in popular anime series such as "Hunter x Hunter" and "Demon Slayer."
Admission is $12 in advance at www.jomocon.org, or $15 at the door on the day of the event. Children 5 and younger will be admitted for free.
Residents can also register for the free cosplay contest or sign up as a volunteer to help with the event at www.jomocon.org.
JoMoCon is organized by the JoMoCon Committee, a Joplin 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting local culture and charity through fundraising events. Half of all admission proceeds from this year's convention will go to the Children's Center of Southwest Missouri.
For details, go to www.jomocon.org.
