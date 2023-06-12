The Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, which is observed nationally as Flag Day, on the lawn in front of Memorial Hall, located at Eighth Street and Joplin Avenue.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to use Flag Day to inspect their flags to determine if they need to be replaced. If a flag shows age, or is tattered from wind or faded from sunlight, it should be replaced, according to the American Legion.
The recommended method established in the U.S. Code is that a retired flag is to be disposed of by burning.
“Burning is the proper way to dispose of a flag, but it doesn’t end there. Caring for the ashes and respectfully burying them is part of the process as well," said Robert Harrington, commander of Post 13, in a statement.
The public is invited to use the American Legion's flag disposal box at the corner of Eighth Street and Joplin Avenue anytime during the year, or to bring retired U.S. or state flags to Wednesday's event.
"There will be a brief ceremony at the beginning, (and) then we will care for all the flags we receive," Harrington said. "If individuals wish to retire their family flag, legion members will be on hand to assist."
Flag Day has its origins in June 14, 1777, when the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag, according to the Library of Congress. The resolution read: "Resolved, that the Flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation."
Presidents Woodrow Wilson, in 1916, and Calvin Coolidge, in 1927, issued proclamations asking for June 14 to be observed as the National Flag Day. It wasn’t until Aug. 3, 1949, that Congress approved the national observance, and President Harry Truman signed it into law, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
