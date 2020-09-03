Joplin, Anderson Head Starts awarded grants to resurface playgrounds

Instead of piling up in landfills, rubber tires that meet the end of their life span are being repurposed into a recycled compound that can be used as cushioning on playgrounds to help keep children safer.
The compound will soon be in place on area playgrounds. South Joplin Head Start and Anderson Head Start are the latest centers in the region to receive a $30,0000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to upgrade their rubber mulch playground flooring with a recycled impact-absorbing layer.
The pour-in-place compound will replace the current playgrounds’ equipment fall zones that are outfitted with rubber mulch pieces. DNR’s scrap-tire grant program offers up to $30,000 in funds to not only help curb the amount of waste tires in local landfills, but also to provide a safer space for children to play.
The department estimates there are likely 500,000 tires remaining in dump sites yet to be identified and more than 159,000 scrap tires remaining to be cleaned up throughout the state in 132 sites.
The grant was provided in partnership with DNR's Region M Solid Waste Management District and the Economic Security Corporation, a nonprofit community action agency that aims to improve the lives of struggling individuals and families.
Debbie Markman, resource development director at Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, said the smooth, rubbery surface will be installed in specific locations where there are equipment fall zones and the climbing, pushing and riding of any toys with wheels. The playgrounds are used by children ages 3 to 5.
The solid surface will be beneficial for children practicing their gross-motor skills. Markman said the recycled material will also benefit teachers and help curb costs associated with annual mulch replacement.
“Because we follow under child care licensing, we have fall zones, which need to be filled with appropriate materials,” she said. “In our case, we’re using rubber mulch and the teachers that work there, when kids use climbing structures, they’ll typically move that rubber mulch around, and they have to rake those areas.”
Safer surfaces
This is the third time the agency has been awarded the grant to upgrade its playground spaces at different Head Start and Early Head Start locations. With this award, ESC has received a total of $90,000 from the scrap-tire grant program, which is funded by the 50-cent scrap tire fee collected on the sale of new tires.
ESC previously won the grant in 2018 to install new rubber play surfaces at the North Joplin and South Joplin Early Head Start operations. The solid surface is easier for riding, climbing and running.
“It really helps the children get more steady and use the equipment in a better way because pulling a wagon or anything on wheels, it doesn’t work on rubber mulch,” Markman said. “It also makes the playground more accessible for all children.”
Amber Nichelson, area supervisor of South Joplin Head Start, said the rubber surface on the Early Head Start playground has made a tremendous impact on the number of accidents and the amount of time staff spends on raking rubber mulch pieces.
“I can’t say I’ve seen any accident reports on the playground,” Nichelson said. “Prior to this, we had accidents. The babies couldn’t have the rubber mulch, so we have these mats where they sometimes trip over them. The rubber surface is very easy to clean, and we’ve had no tears over the last two years. My teachers are really happy. Normally, we have to rake to get the resistance level back underneath the slide.”
Another component of the grant is to provide education about recycling and reuse, which is provided by Patty Overman, Region M district coordinator. Nichelson said it’s incorporated into the teachers’ lessons plans.
“We have a lesson that goes along with that, and we talk about the trash men, our community representatives and how we’re recycling through them,” she said. “We don’t have it yet, but I’m getting ready to get a recycling bin.”
The goal is to have the new playground surface at South Joplin installed by the end of the fall season. The pour-in-place compound is expected to last 10 to 15 years.
