Through a program that launched this week, Missouri's Area Agency on Aging offices will partner with the state Department of Health and Senior Services to assist senior citizens with registering for a COVID-19 vaccine online.
"Navigating the web and registering online can be a challenge for seniors, so we're working closely with the AAAs to provide hands-on assistance with the process," said Jessica Bax, director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services, in a statement. "This partnership with the AAAs will ensure all Missouri seniors are able to access their vaccine."
All Missouri residents 65 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, as are adults with certain high-risk health conditions. Both groups are eligible as part of Tier 2 of Phase 1B in the state's vaccination plan.
To start the process locally, people may call the Joplin office of the Area Agency on Aging at 417-781-7562. A line will be dedicated to vaccine registration, and callers will be directed to leave a voicemail with their name, address and phone number, said Charlotte Foust, resource development specialist.
In a return call, Area Agency on Aging officials will help seniors fill out a questionnaire available through the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator, an online tool that allows the state to determine the individual's eligibility for a vaccine and find local vaccinators to set an appointment. A few days before the appointment, the individual will receive a reminder call from the Joplin Area Agency on Aging.
Foust said the Joplin office is only able to help with registration and appointment scheduling. Officials there are not able to determine which tier residents fall into for vaccine eligibility, nor can they answer questions about the vaccines themselves, she said.
The Joplin office, which serves Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties, focuses on senior citizens, but it can help adults of any age with the online registration steps, Foust said.
"Normally our services are for (adults age) 60-plus," she said. "This particular program we are going to do for any adult, which is cool that we're able to do that for everybody."
