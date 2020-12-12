Like thousands of American businesses caught between the pandemic and the worst economic disaster since the Great Depression, Mike Wiggins turned to the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program for help.
And got it.
Wiggins, owner of Granny Shaffer's, 2728 N. Range Line Road, had laid off 35 full- and part-time employees — something he never had to do before.
"It was the worst," he said, "because it's family."
He gave them the food he had left at the restaurant and had helped some file for unemployment when he learned about the program that was part of the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package passed by Congress in March. When he got the loan, which amounted to $147,600, he got on Facebook and contacted the same workers he had been helping just days earlier file for unemployment.
What he called the "only hiccup" was that some wanted to collect the $600 per week in the federal unemployment supplement, which wouldn't happen if they went back to work. Still, Wiggins said, the employees returned, remodeling the restaurant and rearranging the dining room to accommodate new occupancy rules for when it reopened.
"I got all my employees back. I got 100% back," he said.
Wiggins is among hundreds of local small-business owners who benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to newly released data of loan recipients from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
When approved by Congress this past spring, the program aimed to motivate small businesses to retain their employees or, if they had laid them off, to get them back to work. Loans would be forgiven if most of the money — originally 75% but later revised to 60% — was used for payroll. Recipients also could use the money for rent, mortgage interest and insurance. If businesses cut jobs or employees’ pay, they’d have to repay some of the money.
A Joplin Globe review of the data, which identifies recipients of loans less than $150,000, shows that more than $38 million in PPP loans was awarded to Joplin-based businesses alone. Loans were awarded to a variety of applicants, including small businesses, restaurants, nonprofits, churches, and dental and medical offices.
Softening the blow
John Hipple, with Sign Designs, 1720 W. Seventh St. in Joplin, said he got a positive result from the Paycheck Protection Program for his 20 workers. His business received a $148,900 loan.
"We were able to keep our staff employed, which was the goal of the program," he said. "In a nutshell, it was very helpful" during a time of uncertainty.
Jared Osborne, general manager at Top Notch Farms based in Carthage, said PPP money helped cushion the blow of the pandemic on the farm industry, but it didn’t make up for all the losses. His business received a loan of $144,200.
“I'd say it took about 55% of the pain,” Osborne said. “COVID tanked the corn, wheat and beans and the meat market enough that the little bit of paycheck protection for a few months really wasn't enough to cover the losses. But it’s better than nothing.”
Osborne said the money helped him pay his workers, including a few who had to isolate because they caught the virus, and some who had to quarantine because they might have come in close contact with someone with the virus.
“Being that we’re a farm, we’re technically essential, so we didn’t have to shut down or anything like that,” Osborne said. “But probably the biggest part where it helped out — we had employees go on quarantine and also isolation because a couple of people did get COVID, but we were still able to keep them employed and pay them the way they should have been paid.”
Osborne said his business would likely have survived without the PPP money, but it took the edge off the economic pain.
“It tanked the market, so we would probably still be around, but the program definitely helped take off a significant chunk of the pain,” he said. “Overall, we’re still not having a good year because of market reasons and also weather reasons, but it definitely helped lessen the pain.”
Osborne also said he found out last week that his loan had been forgiven.
'Helped a lot'
Vaughn Dirtworks, a family-owned and -operated business based out of Monett, applied for and received a small PPP loan for $145,600. The money came at a most opportune time, said co-owner and office manager Josie Flummerfelt.
“(The loan) helped us pay our drivers and our utilities,” she said. “Mostly we used the money to pay our employees."
The company, founded in 1959 by Leon Vaughn, employs 52 people, she said. Now managed by his two sons, Jerry and Danny Vaughn, the company serves as a primary contractor for earth moving or hauling operations.
She said the loan helped keep every employee financially secured during and after the nationwide economic shutdown earlier this year, which saw millions of Americans temporarily or permanently lose their jobs.
“Definitely. We just bared down and made it (happen)," she said.
Another Monett-based company, Advanced Jiffy Machine Products Inc., received a PPP loan totaling $143,900.
“Sure, it helped — helped a lot,” said owner and President Kevin Jackson, who founded the custom gear manufacturer in 1979 and now employs approximately 15 workers.
“You know, when the (government) worked so hard to shut the economy down, which they did, we would have had to (let go) some of our people,” he said. The loan, which he received on April 5, prevented that from happening, he said.
“We used (the loan) exactly the way it was designed — we kept employees on ... and paid utilities with it,” Jackson said, adding that he has already filled out the proper paperwork to complete the loan forgiveness. “That’s exactly what we used it for.”
Other loan recipients
This month's release of PPP data was for recipients of loans under $150,000. The Small Business Administration and Treasury Department in July released the first set of data, identifying borrowers that had received more than $150,000 — a group accounting for less than 15% of the total loans.
An Associated Press review of data at that time showed applicants from a broad swath of industries. Some that were less directly impacted by the pandemic, such as manufacturing and construction, received a greater proportion of the loans than the hard-hit restaurant and hotel industries. Many law firms and private equity companies also obtained loans.
Businesses owned by politicians also borrowed from the program, including a minor league baseball team owned by the family of the governor of Ohio. A large franchisee of Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants, whose CEO is a major donor to President Donald Trump, received loans totaling $15 million to $30 million.
Other recipients included Kanye West’s clothing and sneaker brand Yeezy; rapper Ice Cube’s professional basketball league; many churches; Planned Parenthood clinics in more than two dozen states; the nonprofit arm of the anti-tax group headed by Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform; as well as Rosenblatt Securities, one of the biggest names on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Continued financial assistance for small-business owners is among the priorities being debated as Congress tries to pass another coronavirus stimulus package this month.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, told the Globe in a statement that he hopes the House and Senate will reach an agreement on a stimulus package that provides an additional round of PPP loans to help protect jobs.
“The Paycheck Protection Program helped support the jobs of nearly 1 million hardworking men and women in our state," he said. "In Joplin alone, over 1,000 small businesses were supported by the program. Although we are on the cusp of defeating the health challenges of the coronavirus, the fight for the economy will continue long after this pandemic is behind us. For months, I have urged my colleagues in Congress to come together and pass another COVID-19 relief bill that includes aid for employees and businesses."
Globe staff Andy Ostmeyer, John Hacker and Kevin McClintock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
