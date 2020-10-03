On a blistering July afternoon in 1885, a train pulled into a railroad terminal at a booming Southwest Missouri mining camp.
Among the debarking passengers were 12 Sisters of Mercy, decked out in the traditional garb worn by Catholic nuns, complete with black cowls. They were weary after a 540-mile journey from Louisville, Kentucky.
It must have been a sight, seeing these 12 nuns making their way through the loud downtown district, said J Friedel, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Joplin.
“The people who saw them get off that train didn’t even know who they were or what they were all about,” he said. “Some of them thought (the nuns) were some kind of circus act.”
Crossing a bustling Main Street filled with horses and wagons, the nuns immediately made an impression on the mining town.
“It was like nobody knew what they were dealing with,” Friedel continued. “I’m sure some of the (men) probably said some very rude things to them along the way.”
According to a Joplin Area Catholic Schools history written by Patti Stengel, the nuns "were considered a novelty in Joplin,” while the more forward boys “would jostle and touch them to see if they were really human beings.”
When they reached their destination — a house owned by Edward Zelleken — a majority of the women wanted to hop on the train and head east to Kentucky. According to a 1935 Joplin Globe article, however, Sister Mary Regina put an end to such talk. Friedel said Sister Regina reminded the others they’d been sent to Joplin by God to lend a hand, and based on the reception they’d received, she concluded Joplin "obviously needed the help.”
The nuns quickly worked to put their mission into motion, establishing Joplin’s first Catholic school. This was accomplished just a few months later when, on Oct. 4, 1885 — 135 years ago today — the Institute of Our Lady of Mercy launched with 64 “children of Joplin’s miners” and other families in attendance.
“And we’re still reaping the benefits of that decision 135 years later,” Friedel said.
The school system has grown from its 1885 beginning, morphing from classrooms inside the Zelleken home into the three distinct buildings comprising the Joplin Area Catholic Schools system today. What hasn’t changed is the faith-based approach to education as well as the support of area Catholic families and others who choose to send their children there.
“For us, it’s just being able to incorporate faith into all the areas of learning,” Friedel said, “and our ability to realize that when we’re educating the whole person — we’re educating body, mind, spirit and soul.”
Reminisces from alumni
“That’s a pretty good run, isn’t it?” said Florence Orcutt, who attended Catholic schools in Joplin in the 1940s.
“It was a very happy time. I loved the sisters. I just remember really enjoying school. I loved school,” she said, adding that not all students would probably admit that. “But really, I loved it. It was a very good time of my life.”
Jack Messner, a 1948 graduate of what was then called St. Peter’s High School, also has fond memories of the Catholic school system but for a different reason. It was at school, in seventh grade, where he first laid eyes on his future wife, Theba.
“We moved to Joplin from Cherryvale, Kansas, in 1942, right after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and on the first day of school, I saw my wife ... and I’ve been following her around since then.”
His favorite class, he added, “was anything that (Theba) was in.”
They were both 11 years old at the time. The two began dating in high school and married on Dec. 17, 1949.
“I loved the nuns,” he said. “I don’t know anybody who would be intimidated by them — they were wonderful. Oh, they demanded respect and they got it from us ... but it was something you wanted to do, not something any of us were forced to do.
“(My education) couldn’t have been any better,” he added. “They are all great memories.”
Celia Braeckel Sieglinger is a fellow 1948 graduate of St. Peter’s High School. She was 17 years old when she graduated, and one of the memories that clearly stands out was her concerns with the setup of the school’s restrooms.
“The restroom the boys used was downstairs and outside; they had to go into a little building ... like a tool shed,” she said. “I just know the girls went indoors where the nuns went, but the boys had to go outside.”
She remembers attending classes with 15 to 20 others inside both the school building and adjacent convent building at 9th Street and Pearl Avenue, she said, learning subjects taught by nuns that ranged from bookkeeping to chemistry to participating in music recitals in the converted parlor.
“I am happy I went (to St. Peter’s),” Sieglinger said. “I don’t regret it for a minute.”
Carrying on a tradition
For the past 10 years, Sister of Mercy Joan Margret Schwager has continued the tradition of directly teaching students at JACS. She teaches religion and serves as the librarian at St. Mary’s Elementary in Joplin. Although founded by the sisters, classes are taught almost entirely by lay teachers today. Schwager was the first teaching nun to lead classrooms in Joplin in 35 years, she said.
“There’s a saying that we’ve had a number of years ago: (JACS) is a school that you can have faith in,” she said with pride. “We try to bring the whole idea of what Jesus wants us to do in our faith; and basically it’s very simple, to be respectful and kind to each other; to show integrity and ... to instill that from the youngest all the way up to the oldest — it’s not just a high school thing. We try to help students to see that this is the better way to go.”
What became McAuley High School made national headlines on Oct. 22, 1960, when John F. Kennedy, the Democratic presidential nominee who would soon become the first Catholic president, made a campaign stop at Joplin's airport.
Carole (Riley) Goff, a 1961 McAuley graduate, was one of the “Kennedy girls” who greeted him as he walked down the steps of the plane, according to a Joplin Globe article.The students rode to the airport in a bus. They wore white, pleated skirts and straw boater hats, each with a banner around the brim that said “Kennedy.”
“We all stood there,” recalled Goff, a junior at the time, “and the only thing I remember about it is when (Kennedy) stepped off the plane, he walked directly toward me.”
Because Goff had switched from glasses to contacts, her eyes were still sensitive to sunlight, which is why she was wearing dark glasses during the visit.
“I think the reason ... why he came to me first to shake my hand was because I had those sunglasses on and he figured I was blind,” Goff said with a laugh. In actuality, she continued, it was similar to meeting a member of The Beatles in the flesh. “I remember that he was beautiful. He was so young, and when the sun hit his hair, it glowed. He was a rock star. Now, what he said that day I couldn’t tell you.”
It was just one “many fun times” she said she had while attending McAuley High School and the Catholic school system.
“I just love that school. I really do. I just love it. I look at (the students today), and I think, ‘What more could you want?’”
She was taught by five Sisters of Mercy during her years spent in the school system, from eighth grade through her senior year in high school.
“They were very strict but very fair — very fair,” she added. “They instilled a lot of values in all of us.”
'McAuley pride'
Goff said one thing has always stood out for her about JACS students: respect for authority.
“If we were wearing the school colors or the school letter jackets, you’d better behave yourself,” she said. “You were a symbol of the school; that is the one thing you could get in a lot of trouble for if you” didn’t adhere to the rules. The Sisters of Mercy and school officials “taught us that bad behavior wasn’t just a bad reflection on me but a bad reflection on the entire school.
“And that has not changed.”
When an adult entered a room, students stood out of respect; that’s just what they did, said Amy Sieglinger, Celia’s daughter: “Not only was it your church, it was your family (being represented). That’s what made it so special.”
A 1978 McAuley graduate, she said a sense of honor and respect “had been instilled in us going all the way the way back to first grade. (It) enforced and reinforced ... and affirmed my education, my religion and my personality. It was a consistent presence.”
A bird's-eye view
Kaari Schrader has a unique perspective concerning the school system in that she’s a 1990 graduate of McAuley while also serving as an instructor there for 22 years.
As a student, she said, “I never wanted to go anywhere else. I thought that I was receiving a good education, and I loved the family feeling the school offered.”
And as a teacher, “I have 22 years’ worth of students who touched my life,” she said, adding that she and a group of former JACS faculty and staff still meet online today, calling themselves the “McFamily.”
“Some of them I had in as many as six classes; they became like family. After graduation, many of them became friends. I think about so many of them regularly.”
Friedel said that Joplin Catholic families, through generations of devotion and sacrifice, “made the Catholic schools a possibility for our kids because they believed in educating for life and faith, and not just educating for a job, and I hope that shows forth with everything they do.
As Catholics, he continued, “We tend to get a little bit too proud of our faith because, you know, we’ve messed up some things down through history. Yet, there are some moments where (as a Catholic), you can sit back and see you’ve done a tremendous good to an area.
“What the Sisters of Mercy (and so many others) have done for us over the last 135 years makes us proud, collectively, because — we got this one right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.