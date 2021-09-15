Virus Outbreak

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at how local employers would deal with a national order.

Several Joplin-area employers say they are waiting for more information about a recently announced federal mandate calling for employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination. We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • The status of COVID hospitalizations and infections in the area.
  • Measures state legislators may take in response to the federal order.
  • A rundown of five things to do this weekend.

The weekend is getting closer. We hope you have a good night.

