The U.S. Supreme Court today issued an opinion that effectively overturns Roe v. Wade, the precedent of nearly 50 years that the right to abortion is constitutionally protected.
To that end, we wanted to know what residents in the Joplin area thought and how they responded to the news.
You'll hear from a variety of voices on all sides of the political spectrum in a story online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the course of the weekend, we'll also bring you:
- A look at what the Joplin Board of Education will consider at its upcoming meeting.
- A Q&A with Julie Reams, president and CEO of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.
- A look at the Youth Volunteer Corps in Joplin and the projects it has been working on.
Have a good weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.