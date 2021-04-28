Public comments can be made through Wednesday on the 2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Plan of the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization, or JATSO.
The plan lists transportation and transit projects that are partially funded by federal programs.
The proposed TIP amendment adds one new project from the Missouri Department of Transportation and one new project from the city of Carl Junction. The proposed amendment can be viewed on the JATSO website at joplinmo.org.
Comments on the amendments can be submitted to Taylor Cunningham by phone at 417-624-0820, ext. 514, or by email at tcunning@joplinmo.org.
The comment period closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
