The Joplin Area Welcome Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 Broadway.
Former Joplin Mayor Melodee Colbert-Kean will speak about events in Joplin's history with news about the future. Joplin Globe reporter Debby Woodin will bring historic Joplin artifacts and tell the stories behind them.
Guests are welcome. For information or reservations, email joplinareawelcomeclub@gmail.com.
