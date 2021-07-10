An armory in Joplin will be renamed in honor of a locally based soldier killed more than a decade ago in Afghanistan.
The Missouri National Guard Armory will be designated as the Sgt. Robert Wayne Crow Jr. Memorial Armory after legislation requesting the name change was signed last week by Gov. Mike Parson.
Crow Jr., a 42-year-old from Kansas City, died July 10, 2010, in Paktika, Afghanistan, after his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device, the U.S. Department of Defense said at the time. He was a combat engineer with the 203rd Engineer Battalion, based in Joplin.
Crow joined the Missouri National Guard in December 2005. He deployed to Iraq in 2007 with the Guard’s 35th Engineer Brigade, based at Fort Leonard Wood. With his death, he became the 203rd’s second Missouri National Guard soldier to be killed in Afghanistan, following the death of Sgt. Denis Kisseloff, of St. Charles, in May 2020.
The bill signed by Parson also designates a portion of U.S. Business 71, from Highway 76 west to Route EE, in McDonald County as the Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway.
Marion, a combat infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was a lifelong resident of Pineville and a 2005 graduate of McDonald County High School. He died at age 20 on Feb. 22, 2006, in Hawijah, Iraq, according to his obituary.
In addition, the bill creates the Missouri Medal of Honor Recipients Fund to receive donations to repair and replace memorial signs for Medal of Honor recipients and designates four additional segments of Missouri highways as part of the Purple Heart Trail. The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Bill White, a veteran and Republican representing Jasper and Newton counties.
