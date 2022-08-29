Though NASA’s Space Launch System’s maiden launch was scrubbed Monday morning, rockets did soar over downtown Joplin.
Air-launched rockets, that is.
With kids taking turns jumping and landing on a crumpled 2-liter plastic bottle filled with air, a Nerf-like rocket, attached to an open pipe, shot into the air above the Creative Learning Alliance’s outdoor patio, bringing forth gasps, giggles and applause from a large group of kids and their parents.
It was just one of a dozen space-related, hands-on activities available to kids of all ages at the downtown science center, even as the 7:33 a.m. scheduled launch of the Artemis 1 rocket did not take place in Florida. The next possible launch date for Artemis is set for Friday morning. The next orbital window after that would open Tuesday, Sept. 6.
“I think it’s the adults who are disappointed about the scrubbed launch,” said Neely Myers, program coordinator for the learning center. “The kids are here having fun, and they don’t really know the difference.”
Displayed prominently on a table were several EaglePicher Technologies silver-zinc batteries, available for anyone to pick up, look at and learn about. At least a couple of adults who approached the table were surprised to hear the batteries were identical to the ones found inside both the 322-foot-tall Artemis 1 rocket.
Jackie Kennedy, senior program manager for EaglePicher, said company batteries haven’t provided power to a crewed spacecraft like Orion since the space shuttle fleet was retired in July 2011. While there have been crewed flights to the International Space Station by private companies such as SpaceX, EaglePicher doesn’t provide batteries for the Dragon capsules — SpaceX builds its own batteries.
Now that NASA is officially back in the crewed flight business, Artemis “is very exciting for us,” Kennedy said.
EaglePicher has four silver-zinc batteries on the Space Launch System rocket and four lithium-ion main power batteries on the Orion capsule, said Curtis Ware, senior project engineer with EaglePicher. The four SLS batteries power the rocket’s abort termination system. Should an emergency crop up during launch, the batteries would trigger tiny explosions that would separate Orion from the rocket.
While the current Orion spacecraft is uncrewed — except for three mannequins and a plush Snoopy toy — eventually the EaglePicher battery-powered spacecraft will boost a crew of six to the space station in low Earth orbit, back to the moon and even on to Mars, a six-month trip.
EaglePicher, one of Joplin’s oldest and largest employers, has a long history of supplying batteries to NASA spacecraft, achieving 2.8 billion-plus hours of battery cell operations in zero gravity without a single failure.
Kennedy, who almost attended Monday’s scrubbed launch in Florida, said she was happy to attend the 7:30 a.m. party in downtown Joplin. An identical party took place at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s fun to be here,” she said, “and to see (everyone) having fun and wearing their NASA shirts.”
Many of those NASA shirt-wearing kids were huddled around various hands-on activities related to science or space exploration. One of the biggest attraction was a Go1 model robot controlled by Robert Stokes, of the Carl Junction-based Stokes Educational Services. He demonstrated the robot’s flexibility and allowed the children to control the robot.
Stokes demonstrated how the robot, named Sparks, could lift itself upright if it suddenly fell over. He hopes a robot similar to Sparks will one day be carried inside an Orion spacecraft to the moon to help men and women explore the lunar surface.
“These kids,” Myers said, “have never been alive during a (NASA crewed) space mission. The last lunar walk was in 1972, which was before I was born, but I had the shuttle launches” growing up. But with the Artemis Program kicking into gear, “now a whole new generation will now be introduced to space — and not just space, but the potential of deep space travel.
“That’s a really big deal.”
