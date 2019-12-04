A new logo for an arts group is meant to be a sign of things to come.
Members of the Joplin Arts District revealed a logo Wednesday that will represent a large area of artistic influence surrounding downtown Joplin. Influenced by the colors of stained glass, the typography of art deco and a colorful pinwheel, the logo will be placed on signs and pole banners.
With a logo in hand, the mission is now to get it visible in as many places as possible, said Linda Teeter, a committee member of the district.
Created in May by a resolution from the Joplin City Council, the district encompasses a 56-block area between B and 12th streets to the north and south, and Wall Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue from west to east. It encompasses a variety of businesses and nonprofits fueled by artistic expression, including Spiva Center for the Arts, music venues, restaurants, bars and galleries.
"Signage is No. 1," Teeter said. "I think it makes it real when people see it on the streets. We have a cool vibe here with all the different businesses, so now we have to highlight them. We have the designation; now we just need to make it the destination."
Teeter said the district organization will now begin raising funds for two large signs at the north and south ends of the district. Other plans include sharing pole banners with Missouri Southern State University, Teeter said.
Teeter said all businesses in the district should put up the logo so they can reap economic benefits of being in an arts district. One of the top five things that renters search out, according to Airbnb, is whether there is an arts district nearby.
While those benefits won't be realized immediately, Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that such districts have demonstrated economic drawing power.
"Whenever you have a concentrated effort on a district of some sort, whether it's art, entertainment, history or sports, there is a synergy created from that," Tuttle said. "We're a ways away from that, but this is a great first step to getting that going."
Design for the logo happened over the course of about five months. Committee members accepted several submitted ideas from community members that were eventually shaped and refined into the design unveiled Wednesday. The final version was designed by former Downtown Joplin Alliance director Trisha Patton Wingebach.
