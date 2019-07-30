Regional arts organizations pulled back the curtain Tuesday night at Joplin Arts & Culture Preview to provide a glimpse of the activities and events they will offer over the next year, ranging from poetry readings to opera performances.
The preview was hosted at the Joplin Public Library community room by Connect2Culture, the local community arts organization that promotes all forms of art and culture.
“First and foremost with this event we wanted to create a space where arts and cultural organizations could come together and share what events they have and what events they are planning for the upcoming year, and we wanted synergy to develop and inspire collaborations and foster a sense of community,” said Emily Frankoski, community arts director for Connect2Culture.
Representatives of more than 30 organizations, businesses, galleries and performance groups outlined their offerings.
One of those is Siblings Improv, an improvisational comedy troupe that spokeswoman Katrina Richards described as collaborative and a “team sport.” Drop-in classes are offered at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Spiva Center for the Arts. Those sessions are open to people with no experience in comedy or acting, she said.
Those interested in dance may enroll Saturday for the fall session of the Midwest Regional Ballet Company and School, director Kaye Lewis said. The dance school, located at 2101 Stephens Blvd., offers training in many forms of dance and aerial performing. The school later will offer a Broadway series that will train students in Broadway-style dancing, vocal performance and how to audition for shows.
Art classes of all kinds, including painting, pottery and classes for children, beginners and families, are offered at the Local Color Art Gallery and Studio in the Gryphon Building, artist Margie Moss said. “We have 14 local artists who work there, we teach there and we play there. It’s a great place, great energy,” Moss said.
Spiva Center for the Arts has a mission “to celebrate the creative experience, and we do that through our exhibits, programs and events, and we’ve been doing that for almost 75 years,” said Susan Adams, interim director. Classes are held for children and military veterans.
For people who would like some education on art, Spiva has a new series coming up called “‘The Art of Everything,’ where you can learn how to look in art, invest in art, hang art and appreciate all the art around you,” including in architecture and landscaping.
Heartland Opera will start the fall with “Bon Appetit,” an English-sung opera based on two episodes of the late Julia Child’s cooking show.
Joplin Arts Fest will feature 42 artists when it is held Sept. 20-21 at Mercy Park, said Steve Doerr, who co-chairs the festival.
Robin Standridge, executive director of Wildcat Glades Friends Group, thanked volunteers who have helped the organization get through a transition in ownership of the Wildcat Glades nature center. She said the group this year will offer a new fundraising event, “Wild 417,” in which nature and art collide. The organization is looking for stylists and sponsors to help stage the event.
Those who wish to give or listen to poetry readings will find a monthly series and open mic night held from 6 to 8 p.m. third Mondays at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Sessions are offered by a group, Downtown Poetry.
Information about all the activities of regional arts organizations is collected by Connect2Culture, which publishes a monthly calendar and promotes the events on social media and through news media, Frankoski said.
