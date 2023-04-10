The Joplin Association for the Blind and Low Vision Enhancement Center will hold a spaghetti red fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its building, located at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
Meals of spaghetti red or vegetable soup, plus desserts, will be available for $8 for adults and $4 for children. Carryout orders are also available.
The fundraiser also will feature a silent auction, 50/50 drawing and the sale of pecan halves, pecan pieces, chocolate covered pecans and English walnuts.
Details: 417-623-5721.
