The Joplin Association for the Blind and Low Vision Enhancement Center will sponsor a spaghetti red and vegetable soup feed on Thursday.
Lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while dinner will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Carryout options are available.
There also will be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.
The event will be held at the Joplin Association for the Blind, located at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.