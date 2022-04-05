The Joplin Association for the Blind and Low Vision Enhancement Center will sponsor a spaghetti red and vegetable soup feed on Thursday.

Lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while dinner will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Carryout options are available.

There also will be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.

The event will be held at the Joplin Association for the Blind, located at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.

