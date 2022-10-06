A Joplin attorney was recently sworn in as vice president of the Missouri Bar.
Shelly Dreyer's installation also means that she will be president-elect of the state lawyers association in 2023-24 and president for the 2024-25 term.
Currently, the Missouri Bar president, president-elect and vice president are all women — the first time that has occurred in the history of the organization.
Dreyer’s election also marks the first time since 1994 that an attorney from Southwest Missouri has served as president of the organization.
Dreyer has been a partner at Sticklen, Dreyer & Tinney since 2014. She focuses her work on all areas of personal injury, including auto accidents, accidents involving semitrucks, wrongful death, product liability, motorcycle accidents, boating accidents, nursing home neglect, and premises liability.
A Springfield native, she graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law and was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 1997. Prior to her election as vice president, she served on the group's board, and on the Board of Governors for the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys.
In 2012, she was named a Top Attorney in Missouri by Kansas City Magazine and was noted as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers Association. She was also named a Top Litigation Practitioner at the Missouri Lawyer’s Weekly 2015 Women’s Justice Awards. Other accomplishments include being named the 2012 Volunteer Service Award from the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys’ Emergency Response Team for pro bono work following the Joplin tornado in 2011.
“It is such an honor to serve the Missouri Bar and the citizens of Missouri by being elected as vice president of the Missouri Bar,” Dreyer said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with the incoming president and president-elect in continuing the bar’s mission of helping Missouri lawyers better serve their clients and to continue working for Missouri citizens to ensure access to justice."
Dreyer was sworn in as vice president during the bar’s recent annual meeting at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.
