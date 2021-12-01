Joplin's Freedom of Flight Museum has long planned its opening, and that day is finally here.
The museum, in the old terminal of the Joplin Regional Airport, will hold a soft opening on Thursday. It offers displays and artifacts that tell stories of the advancement of aviation in and around the Joplin area.
Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on the trial of Bryon Hansen in McDonald County.
- An update on a program expansion at Franklin Technology Center.
- Details about omicron arriving in the U.S.
Have a nice Wednesday evening. See you here again tomorrow.
