Joplin has been awarded a $3.2 million federal grant that will fully pay for Sunshine Lamp Trolley and Metro Area Public Transit System services for more than three years as the city braces for financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced the grant Wednesday. It is being provided through the federal coronavirus relief bill.
That program will provide $25 billion in assistance to public transportation systems across the nation to keep them operating for those who need public transportation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a statement.
"We know that many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.
"These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency."
Robert Lolley, Joplin's transit services coordinator, said federal funds usually pay half the system's operating costs each year, which are about $1 million. Local taxpayers pick up the other half of the tab. The city allocates funding from its half-cent transportation sales tax for that half. City officials expect those tax funds to experience large drops because of store closings resulting from the pandemic and the stay-at-home orders that temporarily shuttered nonessential businesses such as many retail outlets.
"With everything being (disrupted), sales tax will be historically low," Lolley said. In addition, revenue from fares will decrease because the trolley and MAPS have to reduce the number of riders each trip to provide space for social distancing. At the same time, ridership is down because many riders are not getting out or not going out as often.
The trolley service suspended operations temporarily during the stay-at-home order. When service resumed last week, "we worried that when we opened up there might be surge that want to ride," but that did not happen. "We normally carry 16 to 36 in our vehicles and now we're down to six to eight riders." Lolley said the reduced demand has helped with providing social distancing space on the vehicles.
There has been only one or two times a vehicle had to leave a rider behind but another transit vehicle was then sent to pick up the passenger, he added.
With both losses in fare revenue and expected losses in sales taxes, Lolley said the federal grant is "very critical for us. It means it's all going to be paid for 100 percent instead of us having to scramble and figure out how we are going to come up with that match because the sales tax will be so bad."
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt issued a statement about the grant.
"Public transit has been vital for people to continue getting to work, grocery stores, and pharmacies during the coronavirus pandemic,” Blunt said. "Communities across the state are having to focus limited resources toward the coronavirus response while facing lost revenue in several areas, including transit services. This grant will provide funding to help cover costs and keep employees and passengers safe. Ensuring public transit continues to be a safe, reliable option for people is an important part of the reopening process."
Lolley said he is thankful not only for the grant but for the small number of confirmed virus cases the city has experienced, which currently stands at 10.
"That has had an impact on our riders," allowing them to feel safer about using the services, he said.
