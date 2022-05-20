Language that designates tax revenue to police and fire uses will be added to the ballot question for the city’s Aug. 2 election.
The Joplin City Council met in special session at noon Friday to consider an emergency ordinance to amend the ballot language that would authorize the city to levy annual property and personal property taxes “for municipal public safety purposes.” That language will replace a ballot question the council had approved at a regular meeting Monday night. It stated only that the taxes would be used for “general municipal purposes.”
The change was proposed as an emergency ordinance so that it would go into effect immediately. That is because the deadline to submit ballot questions to the county clerk is May 24.
City Attorney Peter Edwards introduced the proposed amendment.
“I heard from a few council members throughout the week that had some concerns about the language on the ballot,” he said. “After some discussion, we added two words into the ballot language to change ‘general municipal purposes’ to ‘general municipal public safety purposes,’” Edwards said. He then read the new ballot question, which states:
“Shall the City Council of the city of Joplin, Missouri, be authorized to levy and impose annually for municipal public safety purposes upon all subjects and objects of taxation within its corporate limits a tax which shall not exceed the maximum rate of one dollar on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation?”
After reading the proposed question, Edwards said, “That was the change that was requested so that is why we are here today.”
Councilman Josh DeTar made a motion to approve the amended language. Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez seconded the motion. The vote was 7-1-1. Council member Mark Farnham, voted ‘’no.’’ Another council member, Phil Stinnett, was absent.
The council then voted to repeal the measure passed Monday night setting out the ballot question. The vote was eight in favor, which included Farnham, with Stinnett absent.
The Globe had asked the city attorney in an email Wednesday why the ballot language was not more specific to its use for police and firefighter wage increases and benefit changes.
Edwards had responded that “the property tax is governed by RSMo 94.400. It, like all (state) statutes that allow for the city to pass a tax, contains ballot language that the city must adhere to.”
He quoted the ballot language listed in that section of state law:
“The question shall be submitted in substantially the following form:
Shall there be a ______ cent increase in tax levy on one hundred dollars valuation for general municipal purposes for ______ years in the city of ______?”
On Monday, Farnham had voted against putting the measure on the ballot citing input from constituents. He repeated those concerns when asked about his vote on Friday’s measure.
“Here at the City Council I’m voting on behalf of those who elected me,” Farnham said. “And most of the calls, emails and texts I got were to vote ‘no.’ My personal vote in August will be ‘yes,’ but that’s my vote. Nobody can take away my vote in August. But here I’m voting on behalf of those in Joplin that didn’t want it.”
He said he could not estimate how many people he heard from, “but the majority that spoke to me one way or another were against it,” he said of the property tax proposal. “Even though I’m personally for it, I was elected by the people and therefore I felt I had to do my duty and vote according to their desires.”
Asked the reasons people gave for asking him to vote against it, Farnham said, “They didn’t really go into detail about that. I think there are people that are concerned about the tax issue and the fact that it would be difficult for poorer people of Joplin to pay for property or personal property tax when they are already living either paycheck to paycheck or day to day to put food on the table, pay their mortgage and utilities and insurance,” Farnham said.
At Monday’s meeting, Farnham called for talks on options to the property tax proposal, saying that “we need to talk about a Plan B in case it doesn’t pass.”
Farnham said he agreed with council member Phil Stinnett, who had expressed disapproval of such a large property tax proposal.
“I will vote to take it to the people, but I think it’s the wrong proposal,” Stinnett said Monday. “We are not serving the citizens by not giving them the best proposal to support public safety workers.”
“I think there’s another path, and I think it’s been put out before us. I will vote for the proposal, but I think we’re making a mistake not doing it another way,” Stinnett said.
Council members earlier had asked for information on options, one of those being a sales tax that could only go toward fire department expense and might have generated about $7.5 million. During council discussions, it was said that would free up other city funds that could be used to increase wages for police.
Another option was asking voters to approve a reconfiguration of uses for revenue from the half-cent public safety tax.
City Manager Nick Edwards said he brought the property tax proposal for council approval because the council had earlier approved it and because he felt it was the best option. He has said the city needed to diversify its revenue sources because sales tax collections had been flat for nearly the last decade or so.
“A lot of people follow conversations of the city and are familiar with the constraints we are under,” Edwards said at Monday’s meeting.
“One of the things that’s important to know is that the problems we are facing have been decades in the making,” he said, because of years the city did not keep up with pension and pay and years the city did not have money to give raises.
