The Joplin lodge of the Society for the Preservation and Propagation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in the United States will host Harmony Guest Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Joplin's Forest Park Baptist Church, located at Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
The Joplin lodge is a nonprofit organization promoting and educating the art of four-part a cappella style singing. Area members are also known as the Ozark Gateway Barbershop Chorus, under the direction of Don Snow. Membership is open to male singers of all ages.
Details: 417-680-4882 or linmikbag@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.