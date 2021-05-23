There’s a 1-in-21 chance that Joplin could land a “gigafactory” over the next two months, capable of producing millions of nickel-zinc batteries for the commercial data center market worldwide.
That was the key announcement made last week by Randy Moore, president and CEO of the Joplin-based AEsir Technologies Inc.
AEsir Technologies — the newly formed operating arm of parent company ZAF Energy — has perfected the commercial use of nickel-zinc batteries over the last three years. Demand for the batteries has proved so robust during that time, Moore said, that his company is now ready to aggressively move into large-scale production.
To that end, Moore said the company is reviewing site proposals submitted from 21 U.S. cities to build a factory capable of producing “millions” of nickel-zinc batteries, which has a more dependable chemistry than traditional lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries.
“Joplin was one of the cities that we asked to send us a package, so we’re evaluating that as well,” Moore said during a speech made from the Joplin factory floor. The term “gigafactory” comes from the measurement prefix “giga,” denoting billions.
He said cities from which site proposals were requested include Wichita, Kansas; Wichita Falls, Texas; San Antonio; Reno, Nevada; and Rapid City, South Dakota.
Should Joplin be chosen over the other competing communities, Moore said, it’s likely the factory would be built “somewhere outside Joplin” — he specifically mentioned the 1,042-acre site in the area of 20th Street and Central City Road in the Wildwood Ranch development along the BNSF Railway as a possible site.
Over the last few years, the existing Joplin factory has produced nickel-zinc batteries for its aerospace and military defense clients, which include the U.S. Air Force.
However, “in this last year we installed a megawatt-class battery system in a data center in Atlanta, Georgia, and that is going really well,” Moore said. “So now, instead of having to push batteries out into the market, people are coming to us and asking us to team with them for data centers.”
That led to the decision to build the gigafactory and aggressively go after the data center battery market, he said. Data centers use a lot of batteries for their backup systems, Moore added, which is why the demand has been so great.
The gigafactory’s location will be announced in June, “and I want to have permitting done in July and a shell on the ground in August,” Moore said.
Should the proposed factory go elsewhere, there would be no negative impact on the company’s existing AEsir factory and ZAF headquarters, Moore said, Both are housed at 8124 E. 26th St. inside the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
“I just want to say I think this will be very impactful for Joplin,” Moore said Wednesday to a large gathering of people, which included numerous Joplin city and chamber officials. “(Whether the proposed factory) comes to Joplin or it doesn’t come to Joplin, it’s still going to help us fuel the growth for AEsir Technologies” down the road.
“This factory will still be here, and our headquarters will stay here … and there will also be a lot of product engineering being done out of Joplin for all of the AEsir market that we’re going after — aerospace, defense and data centers,” he said.
Tours were given of new precision machinery, painted in bright blue, that had recently been installed inside the 34,000-square-foot Joplin factory. Moore said they would test the machinery — fine-tuning it and “dialing in all the control systems” — sometime soon, which would include a “final acceptance test.” The machinery will help the Joplin factory produce additional batteries for its aerospace and military defense clients. The same machinery would also be installed in the new gigafactory.
According to Eivind Listerud, AEsir’s vice president of engineering, the company’s nickel-zinc batteries are more powerful and last longer than traditional batteries found on the market, meaning customers can get more power with fewer batteries — key when it comes to the lucrative data control system market.
“Nickel-zinc’s performance fits between lead-acid and lithium-ion,” Listerud said. “It’s not as energetic as lithium-ion, but it doesn’t burn, so it’s safe and it’s cheaper. We feel like we have found a nice area in-between for those who are worried about the safety of lithium-ion batteries (and want) better performance than lead-acid. We’re a good match.”
Recently, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter made national headlines when he offered GM a $200 million package of incentives to build a plant in Joplin to manufacture cells for electric-vehicle batteries. A similar pitch was also made to entice Elon Musk to build a Tesla battery-making factory in Joplin.
Moore, who served as president of Joplin-based EaglePicher Technologies for a number of years, called Joplin the “battery hub” of the Midwest, thanks to EaglePicher’s presence as well as a large pool of experienced battery engineers.
“It’s why we brought (ZAF Energy) to Joplin in the first place, because we knew we had workers in the local areas who were capable of helping us build batteries,” he said.
