In tandem with Juneteenth, the nation’s newest federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, the East Town Dreams District is launching the inaugural Joplin Regional Juneteenth Black Expo to support and celebrate the regional Black community.
The free expo is slated from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Highlights of the event include an exhibitors marketplace, fashion, art, music, entertainment, food, giveaways, political and business leaders, and legacy and leadership awards.
At least 25 businesses have signed up to participate, and event sponsors purchased booths for those unable to pay. The come-and-go event’s theme is "Jeans & Jackets." Jomo Jazz will perform live music.
Melodee Colbert-Kean, organizer and treasurer of the East Town Dreams District Committee, said the expo won’t be exclusively for Black businesses, but also for any small businesses in the community. The goal of the expo is to give every business, no matter how small, the chance to recognized and be represented in the community.
“A lot of times when you’re in a low- to moderate-income area, you don’t necessarily have the same opportunities that other people have, and we just want to instill those hopes and dreams in them, which is why we named it East Town Dreams District,” Colbert-Kean said.
“Organizers wanted to have an event because a lot of people in this area have small businesses that are not recognized, or they’re not able to afford the annual chamber expo,” she added. “Other cities have a Hispanic or a Black chamber. And it’s not to separate people, but to let people know that there’s more than just white representation.”
The event also will allow small businesses to network, share resources and educate people on the diversity Joplin has to offer.
“It’s about connecting people and letting them know there are opportunities in places that you may not have thought of because a lot of times, we’re too busy looking at the same channels and avenues,” Colbert-Kean said. “Equity, diversity and inclusion is huge right now, but it needs to be all the time. How can you provide that or be a part of that if you’re always looking in the same arena? It takes different perspectives to make it work. No one way is the right way.”
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the bill to designate Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday.
“I hope this is the beginning of a change in the way we deal with one another,” he said in a statement.
East Town revival
Stemming from the name of an early poem written by Joplin-born Langston Hughes, the East Town Dreams District is a grassroots group aiming to revitalize East Town, the neighborhood generally bounded by St. Louis Avenue, Murphy Boulevard, Seventh Street and North Street. It’s located less than a mile northeast of Joplin’s central business district.
“East Town was the original beginnings of Joplin,” Colbert-Kean said. “A lot of people don’t know that. Murphysburg was added later.”
The area known as the East Town neighborhood, Joplin’s first settlement, was originally platted in 1871 by Tennessee migrant John C. Cox, who came to the area in 1838. East Town later merged with its sister city to the west, Murphysburg, in 1873. This became what we know as the city of Joplin.
Currently affiliated with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the East Town Dreams District is awaiting approval to become an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Expo proceeds will help fund a pocket park on city-owned property on High Avenue adjacent to the old Crosslines Ministries building. Colbert-Kean said plans for the park, to be called Hope Park, and use of the land were approved by the Joplin City Council about three years ago.
In the poem “Dreams,” Hughes refers to holding on to dreams and never relinquishing them. Colbert-Kean said the Dreams District hopes to capture Hughes’ message with the park, for which the overall goal is to raise $100,000.
“We want a nice playground, and we also want to have a nice wall that is art-friendly so the kids can write down their dreams and hopes, where it will stay three to four days a week before it’s painted over and time for them to do it again,” said Colbert-Kean, who served as Joplin’s first Black mayor from 2012 to 2014. “Hopes and dreams are always evolving. One day, you may want to be this, but the next day, you may want to be a doctor. We’re calling it Hope Park because a lot of times in the East Town area, you don't necessarily have opportunities that other people have."
Also a former Joplin councilwoman, Colbert-Kean opened ME's Place Soul Food Kitchen at 1203 E. Broadway in 2013. The section of town has been growing rapidly with more businesses moving in, such as Bookhouse Cinema, Blackstone Gastropub and J-H Cattle Co. Meat Store.
“You can’t give people a chance if you don’t give them a chance,” Colbert-Kean said. “That’s the main thing, so come out and support your community. Let them know that you see them.”
