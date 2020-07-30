Today in the newsroom we're focused on a school board meeting planned for tonight.
At the time of the sending of this email, the Joplin Board of Education was meeting to discuss its plan for reopening schools in August. It's the board's second meeting this week: On Tuesday it reached a stalemate after disagreement on how to reopen the high school. We'll have the results of tonight's meeting later tonight on joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
In other stories we've been following today, which you can read about tonight and tomorrow:
- Tyson Foods, which has already tested more than a third of its workforce for COVID-19, annonced a series of additional steps it will take at all of its meat-processing plants.
- An AAA report shows that Joplin currently has the nation's cheapest price for gasoline.
- The MIAA released a guide for its member schools, including Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University, to use between the start of classes and the beginning of fall practices starting the week of Aug. 31.
- Two showcase baseball teams with more than a decade of experience are merging into one.
We hope you have a wonderful night and an even better Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.