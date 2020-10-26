The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will discuss the use of CARES Act money to buy laptop computers for students at College Heights Christian School.
Joplin School District involvement is necessary for nonpublic schools to receive CARES Act funding, said Sandra Cantwell, executive director of student services for the district. Of about $2.38 million the Joplin district received, about $239,000 of it is intended for nonpublic schools.
But that money can't be simply given, Cantwell said. It must be used for goods or services.
"It's not just with the CARES Act," Cantwell said. "With certain allocations we get, some of those require reserving funds for nonpublic schools. But they can only get equipment, services or supplies. We can't just give them the money."
The district has already assisted other districts across its jurisdiction with COVID-19-related purchases. But the purchase of laptops is large enough to require that its bidding procedure be used, Cantwell said.
Board members will consider buying 80 HP Chromebooks at a cost of $21,064, according to documentation from the district.
Dan Decker, superintendent of College Heights Christian School, said the laptops will better prepare students for distance learning and allow the school to equip all of its middle school students as part of its 1-to-1 initiative.
"We went to 1-to-1 last year at the high school level," Decker said. "We were in the process of doing that for our middle school students but didn't proceed because of COVID and the need to budget money in other places."
In other meeting business, the board will hear an announcement regarding the new Dover Hill school and receive a design update. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the district's headquarters, located at 825 S. Pearl Ave.
