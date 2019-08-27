If voters approve a bond proposal in April to build an elementary school and expand another, it will be done using a new construction model.
With a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Joplin Board of Education approved the use of a construction manager for a planned construction of a new elementary school replacing Columbia and West Central elementaries, and a classroom addition at Kelsey Norman.
Using this model will allow the district to hire a construction manager who would oversee the projects and hold all contracts with subcontractors. The work becomes the manager's responsibility, and management of subcontractors would fall on that manager.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, said the use of such a model differs from how school buildings were built after the tornado. The model allows closer collaboration between the district, manager and architect, and encourages that collaboration to happen earlier in the construction project, according to documentation provided to board members.
The district will start accepting bids for the position next month, with a public opening set for 10 a.m. Sept. 17. At least two finalists for the position will be interviewed during an open session before a selection is made.
In other business, the board approved rates to charge the Carl Junction and Carthage school districts in the case of when a student from either of those districts is placed in the Joplin district by certain state agencies.
Under state law, a bill-back applies if a student from one district is placed in another by the Department of Mental Health, Department of Social Services, a court or other legal entity. The second district can then bill the home district for the cost of educating that child.
The board approved an annual amount of $19,947.39 for Carl Junction and $19,188 for Carthage.
The district tax rate for property owners will remain unchanged for the next school year. The board voted to set its tax rate at $3.6964 per $100 assessed valuation — $2.75 for the district's general fund, 91 cents for its debt-service fund and 3.64 cents for its capital projects fund. The tax is expected to raise about $34.36 million in revenue.
The owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $702 in annual school taxes. Because of increased assessed valuations, the tax is expected to raise about $618,188 in new revenue compared with this year.
