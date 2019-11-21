Joplin’s personnel board on Thursday agreed to recommend that the City Council adopt proposed revisions to some personnel rules to align them with changes that will be made to the Police and Firemen’s Pension Fund as a result of the passage of Proposition B.
Proposition B, approved by voters Nov. 5, will raise the city sales tax a half-cent, with the revenue to go toward pension costs. Proceeds will be used to fully fund the current pension fund to provide benefits to those covered by the plan, which will close to new hires after Jan. 31, pension consultant Sheila Maerz of Springfield told the board.
Newly hired public safety workers after that date will be covered by the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System, called LAGERS. Those who are members of the pension plan under a revision to the plan made in 2009 — known as Tier 2 — will have the option to stay in the current plan or move to LAGERS. Some of the sales tax money will be used to help with the costs of moving workers who choose LAGERS to that new plan.
Maerz and the city’s finance director, Leslie Haase, are meeting individually with 144 workers covered by Tier 2 to explain their options and the process that would be involved in moving from the existing fund to LAGERS, as well as the differences in benefits.
“In order for Tier 2 employees to migrate to LAGERS if they choose to — it’s completely voluntary — they have to basically quit (their jobs) and be rehired,” Maerz said. They would automatically be rehired a minute after resigning, she explained. Resignations would be effective at midnight Feb. 28 and rehirings at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 29. The reason that date was selected is because it is the beginning of a city pay period, Maerz said.
Rules regarding rehiring were proposed for amendment as was a change to the rule regarding probationary periods after hiring. Maerz said those who resign to move to LAGERS and are rehired will not have to serve another probationary period. Pay, including longevity pay, as well as vacation and sick leave time also would not be affected under the rule revisions. Workers also would not sustain a break in service that would cause them to lose their medical insurance coverage through the city.
“The idea is to make them whole and make sure they do not suffer any unintended consequence,” Maerz said.
A new rule was proposed to establish the rights of employees who move to LAGERS and provides for them to become vested in LAGERS by purchasing the number of years they had in the existing pension plan. The purchase of years could be made with money the city will pay to them from the pension plan to reimburse the contributions they made to the existing plan.
That money would then be taxable as ordinary income. But because there is a larger multiplier used to calculate LAGERS benefits, those who switch plans could gain much of the money they paid in taxes back when they collect benefits in future years.
New personnel rules are proposed to define the retirement and disability plans available to the workers when the changes take place.
Police Chief Matt Stewart thanked Maerz and city staff who drafted the rules. He said that work assures employees that they will not lose any benefits as a result of the pension plan changes.
Sherry Surface, chairman of the personnel board, said that she is happy for employees whose pensions will be protected and is proud of the city of Joplin and voters.
“This was textbook — you got it out to everybody, right there up front with everything that’s going to happen,” so that voters felt confident to pass the sales tax question, the chairman said.
The proposed changes must be approved by the City Council to become effective, said Leslie Haase, finance director.
Actuary reports on the pension transition are available to the public in the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Sales tax revenue
The half-cent sales tax increase in Joplin will take effect April 1. It is expected to generate about $6 million a year to fully fund the existing plan. It will expire in 12 years or sooner if the funded level of the pension plan reaches 120%.
