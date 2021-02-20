The Joplin Board of Education this week will review a resolution that, if adopted, would oppose school choice bills currently under consideration by state lawmakers.
Administrators with the school district say the bills, if passed, would divert public funds to private entities, charter schools and virtual vendors.
"These entities are not held to the same accountability or service standands to educate all students, nor are these private entities governed by a locally elected volunteer school board comprised of resident taxpayers," Superintendent Melinda Moss said in documentation she prepared for board members. "Depending on the bill and the districts impacted, the costs to public schools ranges from the hundreds of thousands to millions (of dollars) of diverted funding from already strained resources."
Bills listed as examples of current school choice legislation include those that would allow charter schools in any municipality with a population greater than 30,000; establish programs to fund students education savings accounts for which funding is drawn from allocations to the local school district; remove certain students taking virtual classes from counting toward their local school district's enrollment, upon which state aid is based; and establish a recall petition process for school board members.
The resolution to be proposed to the Joplin School Board would:
• Oppose private and for-profit companies educating students without the oversight of an elected school board of taxpayers within that district. It notes: "This ensures that the focus is on education and not profits, students and not shareholders, that public funds are spent transparently for educational purposes, and that community members can monitor how funds are spent on student educational outcomes."
• Oppose schools that receive public funds and are allowed to selectively enroll or disenroll students. It notes: "The board believes that any school receiving public funds should be required to educate all students, regardless of the student's race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, disability, socioeconomic status or proficiency in the English language."
• Support holding schools that receive public funds to the same accountability measures as public schools. Those measures include state accreditation, administration of state assessments, alignment of curriculum to the Missouri Learning Standards and verification that instructors are certified to teach in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.