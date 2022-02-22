Joplin School Board members gave final approval to changes to the district’s COVID-19 response plan and granted teachers and staff two additional sick days to help make up for days used this school year because of viral infections.
The updates to the COVID-19 plan included dropping all references to the the Joplin Health Department in response to a court decision in November 2021 saying that health departments, because they are not elected bodies, have no authority to make rules for the public.
The plan also reinforces that masking is optional in school buildings but required on school buses because buses fall under federal rules.
The plan’s new wording notes that required masking on school buses could end March 18 when the federal mandate for masks expires.
The changes were adopted unanimously by the board at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Also adopted unanimously was a proposal to give all school staff the additional days of sick leave in response to the widespread COVID-19 surge.
The federal government had mandated paid COVID-19 leave through Dec, 31, 2020. The school district had continued to provide paid COVID-19 leave through June 30, 2021, but the policy was not continued into the current fiscal year.
Board President Jeff Koch said the teachers in the district have been through a tough year and that they had expressed concern about having to use most of their accumulated sick leave when many of them caught COVID-19 or when they were caring for children or a loved one with COVID-19 this winter.
“Our teachers have been through a lot this past year, and you can’t do everything but you want to do, some of the things you can,” Koch said. “We’ve been tacking on benefits here and there, and this is another one for the next year. It’s something I wish we didn’t have to do because I wish this whole thing wasn’t happening, but you do what you have to to make the best of it.”
The additional sick days could cost the district $190,384 if all the teachers were to take the extra sick leave and the district had to pay substitutes for those days.
In other business, the board purchased a new computerized navigation and tracking system for school buses that will help drivers navigate unfamiliar routes and keep track of the students on their bus and where they need to get off the bus.
The Tyler Drive and On-Screen Solution will cost the district $155,996.75 initially and $19,000 a year to maintain.
Koch said the system will be a big help for substitute or new drivers as they learn their routes.
“Typically they go out before the year starts, and they practice their routes before knowing exactly what kids are going to be on their bus,” Koch said. “Now the kids will be able to scan their badge before they get on the bus, they’ll know this is the kid that’s supposed to be here. When they get off the bus, they’ll know this is the kid that’s supposed to get off at this stop. It improves the safety significantly, and that’s something that I’m ecstatic about.”
Koch said the system will include an app that parents can use to track when their children get on the bus and when they get off.
“Parents can check in where their child is at,” Koch said. “We know where the drivers are. It’s a great safety feature. It’s going to make the life of a bus driver a little bit easier.”
