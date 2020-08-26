Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.